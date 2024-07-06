WhatsApp Is Now AI Enabled: Know How To Use It

Meta has begun to incorporate its chatbot with artificial intelligence into its user-facing platforms, such as WhatsApp. The Meta AI option will soon be accessible on all Meta platforms in India, even though the rollout is gradual and not all user are receiving it right away.

The American technology behemoth, previously known as 'Facebook', announced its entry of Meta AI into the Indian market and stated that its AI-driven chatbot is “designed to assist you and improve your day-to-day life.”

The AI chatbot, according to the company, can collect data on a particular subject, respond to factual inquiries, and provide support by making recommendations. Moreover, meta-AI can generate images in response to user-inputted text prompts.

3D objects in under minute

A new AI tool from Meta can create or retexture 3D objects in less than a minute. The tool combines two of Meta's pre-existing models: TextureGen for texturing and AssetGen for generating 3D objects. When the two are combined, better 3D generation is produced for immersive media.

Though Midjourney and Adobe Firefly both offer tools for generating 3D objects, Meta's 3D Gen is able to create 3D models with underlying mesh structures that enable physically based rendering, so these objects can be used for modeling in real life and rendering applications.

How to use meta-AI

1) Tap the Meta AI icon in the inbox to initiate a chat with Meta's AI-powered chatbot.

2) In the iOS app, the Meta AI button is at the top of the screen, but on Android, the icon is directly above the button to initiate a new conversation.

3) The Meta AI icon can be found in the left-side panel of the desktop app for users who wish to use the chatbot.

Read Also How To Move Your Chats On WhatsApp From Old To New Number Without Losing Any Data

4) A dialogue with the Meta AI chatbot can be started by tapping on the icon.

4) Enter your prompt to receive suggestions, information, and more.

5) If you type "imagine" before the prompt, you can also instruct the AI chatbot to create images based on the text you enter.



