How To Move Your Chats On WhatsApp From Old To New Number Without Losing Any Data

It can be difficult to notify everyone you know when you're changing phone numbers. However, one question comes to mind when updating a WhatsApp number: what about WhatsApp history?

You definitely don't want to lose any of those amusing memes, crucial documents, or heartfelt conversations. That's not something to be concerned about, though.

Users can easily move their conversations to a new phone number with WhatsApp's built-in feature that transfers chat history, group chats, and account information to the new number.

If you want to change your number and save data while simultaneously informing your contacts and maintaining your WhatsApp account,

Process to change your WhatsApp number

Please be aware that maintaining the same phone is the best option for this built-in feature before beginning the process. On the other hand, if you are completely switching phones, you will need to make a local backup on your previous phone.

Step 1: Use your old phone to open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Open the Settings menu. Press the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of Android. The Settings app can be found in the lower right corner of an iPhone.

Step 3: Select "Change Number" after selecting "Account."

Step 4: Go over the data displayed on the screen. It basically verifies that migrating your account information, chats, and settings will occur when you change your phone number.

Step 5: Enter your new and old phone numbers by tapping "Next." Verify accuracy twice.

Step 6: Decide how to let your contacts know. Three choices are available on WhatsApp:

Step 7: Notify All Contacts: Your address book will notify all of your contacts.

Step 8: People I've spoken with via chat: The only people who will know are those you've exchanged messages with.

Step 9: Custom: You can choose which contacts to notify by hand.

Step 10: To start the transfer procedure, tap "Done."

In the meantime, here's how to make a local backup on your old device if you're replacing both your phone and SIM card:

1) Launch WhatsApp and select Settings.

2) After tapping "Chats," choose "Chat backup."

3) Select how frequently backups are made. You have the choice of manual, weekly, or daily backups.

4) Choose whether or not the backup will contain videos. (Remember that adding videos can greatly expand the size of the backup.)

5) Press "Back Up" to initiate the procedure. Your phone's storage will store your chat history.

Restoring a backup of WhatsApp on a new device



Install WhatsApp on your new phone after downloading it.

During the setup process, confirm your new phone number.

To restore your chat history from the local backup, tap "Restore" when prompted.

As an alternative, you can import your old phone number into WhatsApp first, and then, after installing the app on your new phone, you can start the phone change process described above.

