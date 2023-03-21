What Is Real Estate Crowdfunding & How Does It Work For Indian Investors? | Unsplash

Real estate crowdfunding allows you to combine your money with others and invest in real estate projects. Those without a large bankroll can now take advantage of previously unavailable investing options. This innovative way of investing can help diversify your portfolio while also paying out potentially large profits.

Real estate crowdfunding is the most recent craze when it comes to investing. Crowdfunding sites are springing up all over the internet, promising a novel approach to making money in real estate. Real estate crowdfunding is a terrific method for new and seasoned investors alike to enter into a game that is normally reserved for the rich.

It is not without danger, as is any real estate investing. It's also more likely to finish successfully if you start strong and right using platforms like Assetmonk.

Real Estate Crowdfunding Meaning

Until about a decade ago, most real estate investment was limited to the rich like accredited investors. While real estate crowdfunding was already in full swing, chances for non-accredited investors to invest were limited.

But, it all changed. In its most basic form, a real estate crowdfunding platform allows you to combine your money with others and invest in real estate. It's especially appealing to new investors, but seasoned investors are also flocking to it.

Real estate crowdfunding allows any prospective real estate mogul to begin their path with small sums of money and participate in funding much larger projects. A real estate crowdfunding platform allows investors to interact with other investors and property developers while earning a fee for consulting, management, and sales.

But How Does Real Estate Crowdfunding Work For Indian Investors?

If a real estate developer or seasoned investor locates a commercial property in one of Mumbai's elite neighborhoods - currently, this asset may be worth Rs. 10 crores but lacks contemporary amenities. Based on market research and other requirements, the real estate developer or investor determines that if the property is refurbished at an overall cost of Rs. 9 crores and subsequently leased out, the asset may potentially attain a market worth of Rs. 16 crores during the following 5 years to 6 years.

The problem now is that the developer or investor lacks the requisite funds to renovate the building. Rather than asking for a loan, the investor can convert this into a real estate crowdfunding prospect in which a consortium of investors or people contribute individually to the project.

This has two benefits. Real estate crowdfunding provides developers with access to finance for real estate development projects. This method has shown to be a viable alternative to traditional methods of obtaining finance.

Via real estate crowdfunding, investors can now become stakeholders in the property that was previously impossible to buy as individuals. It now allows them to broaden their portfolio.

Peer-to-peer crowdfunding is the permitted method of performing real estate crowdfunding in India. Within an informal framework, this strategy has been used for a long time. Nevertheless, in November 2017, the Reserve Bank of India established a groundbreaking framework that designated all P2P lending enterprises as Non-Banking Financial Institutions subject to RBI regulation.

How Are Profits From Real Estate Crowdfunding Distributed?

The funding necessary for a certain project is given by investors in exchange for a portion of any profits generated by the transaction. Profits from real estate crowdfunding will vary depending on the investment strategy chosen.

Equity-based - In this situation, investors may receive returns based on the property's rental income revenue or profits depending on their ownership percentage (in case the asset is sold).

Debt or Lending-Based - As the term implies, investors will "lend" money to the organization in question. Investors will not receive property shares, but they will receive a set return depending on the amount invested and the interest rate paid.

How Can Indian Investors Profit From Real Estate Crowdfunding?

Reduced investment minimums : Low investment minimums are one of the most significant advantages of real estate crowdfunding. Novice investors may get their feet wet in real estate investment for as little as Rs. 25 lacs in some situations, thanks to platforms like Assetmonk . While that amount of money would not provide you with an income to retire on, bear in mind that just a few years ago, investment options were simply not available unless you were affluent.

Diversification: Every real estate is not the same, and neither are all real estate markets. Real estate crowdfunding allows investors to diversify their risk profile by participating in more markets than they would otherwise be able to. Do you want to put Rs. 25 lacs into ten different real estate marketplaces around the country? If you already have a portfolio, real estate crowdfunding is a great way to diversify it. Yet, it also implies that you do not have to put all of your eggs in one basket. Because other platforms have substantially lower minimums, you may spread your money over many investments. Real estate crowdfunding broadens real estate investors' perspectives.

Zero landlord issues: Real estate crowdfunding is an excellent place to start your investment adventure if you don't want to be a landlord. Maintaining properties and dealing with renters may be time-consuming. You may concentrate all of your efforts on maximizing your assets because you have no management duties.

Investment transparency: Although real estate crowdfunding programs are sometimes compared to REITs, there are numerous important differences between the two ventures. Apart from the previously mentioned benefits of wider diversification, crowdsourcing offers considerably better openness and control over asset selection and placement. If you invest in a REIT, you may be familiar with the basic sorts of assets in which the REIT invests, but you will not be familiar with the individual properties. You may choose the markets and properties in which you want to invest via real estate crowdfunding. You'll also get frequent property updates, something a REIT does not do.

A wide range of offers: Not all investing risks are the same. Some are high-risk, high-reward investments. Real estate crowdfunding platforms provide a variety of agreements, allowing investors to take only the amount of risk that they are comfortable with. Investors can select between lower-risk, lower-reward loan offers, and higher-risk, higher-reward equity transactions. Are you looking for stable retail assets or fresh development projects? You're likely to find anything of interest on a real estate crowdfunding portal.

More Accessibility to Deal Flow: Previously, only investors with large funds and inside contacts could access and invest in the excellent transaction flow. Since investors share their money with others on a crowdfunding platform, they may access opportunities that they would never see otherwise. And, owing to crowdfunded funding, they may participate in larger transactions. Real estate crowdfunding platforms, in addition to curating offers for investors, provide as much information on operating partners and assets as feasible.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.