Western Transmission (Gujarat) Q1 FY27 Profit Rises To ₹3.5 Crore, Revenue From Operations At ₹6.5 Crore

Western Transmission (Gujarat) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3.47 crore. |

Mumbai: Western Transmission (Gujarat) Limited reported a year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with profit after tax rising to Rs 3.5 crore from Rs 3.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 6.5 crore compared with Rs 6.8 crore in Q1 FY26, while total income remained broadly unchanged at Rs 8.6 crore. Sequentially, profit improved from Rs 3.4 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

Opening Performance Summary

The company posted profit after tax of Rs 3.47 crore in Q1 FY27 against Rs 3.24 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax increased to Rs 4.71 crore from Rs 4.38 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 6.49 crore from Rs 6.84 crore, while total income was Rs 8.63 crore compared with Rs 8.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, profit after tax improved from Rs 3.37 crore to Rs 3.47 crore, while profit before tax increased from Rs 4.66 crore to Rs 4.71 crore. Revenue from operations moderated from Rs 6.75 crore to Rs 6.49 crore, whereas total expenses declined to Rs 3.92 crore from Rs 4.08 crore.

Finance costs eased to Rs 2.81 crore from Rs 2.86 crore, while depreciation expense reduced to Rs 0.20 crore from Rs 0.25 crore. No exceptional items were reported during the quarter.

Key Drivers

Other income increased to Rs 2.14 crore from Rs 1.78 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 1.99 crore in Q4 FY26. Current tax expense stood at Rs 1.55 crore, while deferred tax reflected a credit of Rs 0.31 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share were Rs 3.47 compared with Rs 3.24 a year earlier.

Operating margin was reported at 86.1 percent , while net profit margin improved to 40.3 percent from 37.6 percent in Q1 FY26.

Additional Financial Position

Outstanding debt reduced to Rs 125.18 crore as of June 30, 2026, from Rs 129.51 crore at the end of March 2026 and Rs 142.72 crore a year earlier. Net worth increased to Rs 188.57 crore from Rs 185.10 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company also stated that it maintained 100 percent security cover on its listed non-convertible debentures as of June 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.