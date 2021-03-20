Western Railway carries out infrastructure maintenance works during the jumbo block between Marine Lines & Mahim stations

In the five hours Jumbo Block carried out recently between Marine Lines and Mahim stations of Mumbai Suburban section of Mumbai Division of Western Railway, various maintenance works of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment and other good works were carried out. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, various important works related to track maintenance like gauging work, approach packing, fitting attention, rail renewal, welding, etc. were done using cranes, tamping machines and utility vehicles. Thakur stated that besides these works, repairing of FOBs, dismantling of footpath and inspection of steel girder and painting of FOBs at Mahalaxmi and Prabhadevi were carried out.

Road Over Bridge at Prabhadevi (Carol ROB) was cleaned, dust removal and girders were painted. Over Head Equipment (OHE) were also inspected and Periodic Overhaul (POH) and Annual Overhaul (AOH) was also done during the period of five hours block. He stated that Western Railway is suitably planning to execute further maintenance works in similar blocks in the future, at various places.