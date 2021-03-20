Western Railway retraces the glorious footsteps of India’s “Freedom Movement” with “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”

Western Railway is retracing the historical moments and the glorious footsteps of the freedom movement with great enthusiasm & patriotism through “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”. It is worth mentioning that to commemorate this glorious occasion, a ‘Padyatra’ (Freedom March) was flagged off by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad on 12th March, 2021, where he also inaugurated “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”.

It’s a matter of pride for Western Railway that the entire route of this Padyatra falls under the jurisdiction of WR. Similarly, various places connected with Mahatma Gandhiji including Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabarmati, Nadiad, Anand, Ankleshwar, Surat & Navsari are also situated over Western Railway.