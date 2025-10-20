Jaipur Gems CEO Buys ₹160 Cr Duplex, Siddhartha Sacheti Joins Three Sixty West Elite; Worli Tower Draws India’s Richest

Jewellery Tycoon’s Big-Ticket Purchase in Mumbai. |

Bengaluru: Siddhartha Sacheti, the creative director and CEO of Jaipur Gems, has made headlines with a high-profile real estate purchase in Mumbai. Sacheti has bought two ultra-luxury apartments at the iconic Three Sixty West tower in Worli for a combined value of Rs 160 crore. The flats, each measuring 6,130 sq ft, are located on the 51st and 52nd floors of the skyscraper.

According to property registration documents accessed via Zapkey, the transactions were completed on 16 October. The two apartments, priced at Rs 80 crore each, include a total of 10 car parking spaces. It is widely believed that the two units will be converted into a duplex, further enhancing their exclusivity.

Three Sixty West: Mumbai’s Ultimate Trophy Address

Developed by Oberoi Realty, the Three Sixty West tower has become one of the most desirable addresses in India. The luxury skyscraper on Annie Besant Road is known for its sweeping sea views, five-star hotel-style services, and strategic location in Worli, a premium Mumbai neighbourhood. In recent years, the building has seen multiple high-value transactions involving entrepreneurs, industrialists, and startup founders.

Real estate expert and Zapkey co-founder Sandeep Reddy described the building as a “vertical billionaire’s enclave.” He added that the location’s prestige, along with its network of ultra-rich residents, makes it a magnet for India's wealthiest.

Sacheti Family Legacy in Jewellery

The Sacheti family is well known in India’s jewellery industry. Siddhartha’s father, Padam Sacheti, moved to Mumbai in 1974 to establish Jaipur Gems, now a luxury jewellery brand. His sons later joined the family business. Siddhartha’s brother, Mithun Sacheti, is the founder of CaratLane, which he sold to Titan in 2023 for over Rs 4,621 crore. Mithun declined to comment on the recent real estate deal.

Luxury Housing on the Rise

The sale adds to the continued surge in luxury home transactions, especially in Mumbai and Gurugram, which remain hotspots in India’s high-end real estate market.