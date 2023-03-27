Welspun India advances significantly in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index score in 2022 | Wikipedia

Welspun India Limited, global leaders of home textiles, on Monday announced its DJSI, Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) scores for 2022. It received an overall score of 59 which is a significant improvement of 23% over last year’s score of 48. WIL now stands among the top 5 percentile of textile companies globally as per the CSA. The scores in the environmental, social and governance dimensions are also in the 93rd, 95th & 96th percentile respectively.

WIL has established itself as a leader in the textile industry for sustainability with its strong environmental and social performance as well as a robust governance mechanism.

“The organization has come a long way in terms of sustainability and adapting global ESG trends and practices across its manufacturing facilities. The recent DJSI score is a reflection of our robust ESG frameworks and implementation of policy at the operational level,” said Dipali Goenka, CEO & Joint MD of Welspun India Limited. “This also takes us a step closer to our aim of becoming a carbon and water neutral company by 2030. Welspun India is built on purpose, and we have a clear roadmap to be future‐ready with capabilities to create shared value in the communities we operate in '' she added.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CFO, Welspun India Ltd, said, “At Welspun, we believe in progressing together as a society, united in our efforts in safeguarding the environment and communities at large. We are on the right track to achieving our stated ESG goals, much to the satisfaction and delight of all of our stakeholders.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index evaluates companies in the areas of environment, social responsibilities and corporate governance structure. This Is also among the world’s most renowned sustainability indices, enabling industries to directly report key sustainability metrics and benchmark their performance on a wide range ESG dimensions that are relevant to the growing number of sustainability focused investors and financially relevant to corporate success.