Wellness platform AyuRythm raises Seed fund from IAN, others

AyuRythm, a personalized holistic wellness platform, has announced it has raised an undisclosed amount in an oversubscribed Seed funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN).

The round also saw participation from SucSeed and other marquee angel investors.

AyuRythm which has been a part of Apple Design accelerator, and Google & MeiTy Startup Hub’s Appscale Academy Class of 2022, featured on Shark Tank India recently, and raised Rs 75 lakhs.

Registered in 2016, the Bangalore-based startup started its operations in 2018. It digitally connects users to Ayurveda and yoga.

Funds raised to be used for

The company aims to utilize the freshly raised funds for technology enhancement and increase its user base by providing real-time health assessment and wellness recommendations via smartphones. The startup will also focus on strategic collaboration with other brands and its expansion and distribution plans.

AyuRythm aims to attract a total of 1.5 mn users of their app by the next one year, integrate cutting-edge digital pulse analysis, and provide wellness solutions to the users on their mobile phones.

Funds from the fresh investment round will be used to enhance AyuRythm’s workforce marketing and sales operations. It also aims to generate new employment opportunities for developers, engineers, and e-commerce architects.

Caters to 18-55 age group

AyuRythm provides solutions based on the teachings of Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, and breathing exercises with personalized diet charts and nutrition plans to achieve optimal health and lifestyle. Co-Founded by Abhilesh Gupta, Sandeep Acharya, and Ramanath Padmanabham, the company caters to the age group between 18 and 55 years.

The company’s goal is to emerge as a one-stop digital platform for the users to track and assess their mind-body-metabolic index on a mobile device and receive a customized recommendation through Nadi-Pariksha (pulse analysis).

Speaking about the funding, Ramanath Padmanabhan, Director & Co-Founder, AyuRythm, said, “The global pandemic has made people more health-conscious. Our vision is to attain a rhythmic balance in busy work lives, especially during these uncertain times. We at AyuRythm believe that the time-tested principles and practices of Ayurveda can be made easy to access in real-time for users, tuned to their modern customized needs, and will make a huge difference in their lives. We are now well-positioned to expand our technological capabilities and strengthen our workforce. After this association, we intend to hire AI/ML engineers, Android & iOS developers, and growth hackers.”

Investor Speak

Sri Prakash, Lead Investor, IAN said, "AyuRythm has an immense growth opportunity because of the gaining popularity of Ayurveda and Yoga. It is built on filling the digital shortcomings of this sector, and the team has tapped right into the potential - to bring an alternate personalized wellness platform to the fingertips of people."

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, IAN, said, “We are glad to invest in a company that connects the users to the age-old Indian wisdom of Ayurveda and yoga.”

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:52 AM IST