'Wealth Isn’t The Issue - How It’s Used Is': Harsh Goenka’s Tweet On Billionaires; Here’s What He Said |

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, recently sparked an engaging discussion on social media X, formerly Twitter about India's complex relationship with wealth and its wealthy individuals.

In a X post, that quickly gained attention, Goenka wrote, "Here’s my point of view: Indians celebrate good billionaires like Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, and Anand Mahindra - they’re loved and emulated for their humility, philanthropy, and values."

"What we dislike are those who flaunt wealth, corrupt the system, and prioritize personal gain over societal good. Wealth isn’t the issue - how it’s used is!," Goenka wrote.

Celebrating 'Good' Billionaires

Goenka’s tweet was posted alongside a video of Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, who shared his thoughts on wealth inequality in India.

Kamath pointed out that unlike the US, where capitalistic values dominate and wealthy individuals are often admired, India still has a socialist core. As a result, newfound wealth in India is frequently met with suspicion.

“The US is a pure-breed capitalistic society. We are a socialist pretending to be a capitalistic society. So at the heart of it, we are all socialists,” said Kamath in the video.

Netizens Reaction

Goenka's tweet received a widespread reaction from netizens responding to it and expressing their opinion towards it.

An X user responding to Goenka's post wrote, "They are spending their tax paid money and by this spending the money comes back to society n benefits so many people."

Another user added, "Totally agree! Good billionaires set a great example for others to follow. Also the view is very distorted/one sided, I have lived in US for almost a decade and some people in US also dislike some wealthy folks."