'We Have An Expense Problem': Polaris Dawn Astronaut Jared Isaacman Supports Elon Musk's DOGE

The Department of Government or DOGE, headed by the richest person, Elon Musk, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, has grabbed headlines along with other major developments that have emerged from the victorious Trump Campaign.

Jared Isaacman Back Musk

Recently, this quasi-department issued an advertisement for prospective employees who may want to work for the department for 'no money' and about 80 hours a week.

Now, billionaire and head of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman, took to X to express his support for trimming the government. Isaacman is also a non-professional astronaut and was a part of the crew that completed the first 'private spacewalk' thanks to the SpaceX mission.

Coming to the department, it has some lofty goals when it comes to 'shrinking the federal government'. Musk himself, in one of the Trump rallies, claimed that he intends to trim the federal government's expenditure by at least USD 2 trillion.

Expense Problem

Isaacman, in his post, quoting another post on the matter, said, "Completely agree. The country doesn’t have a revenue problem--we have an expense problem."

Furthermore, the billionaire added, "Taxpayers deserve the best for the dollars & warfighters should have more of what they need—not less because it costs too much. Quantity, quality & affordability would be an ideal outcome."

Jared Isaacman was reacting to a post which read, "Federal contractors should expect “massive cuts” in what they can charge once Donald Trump’s government efficiency drive is underway, says Vivek Ramaswamy, who will co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk."

This post was reposted by Elon Musk on his profile.

The Unofficial Department

The Department of Government Efficiency is yet to be a department, as formulating a new department in the US would require approval from the United States Congress. It remains to be seen how the department would function and whether its action would be directly binding on the Federal government employees.