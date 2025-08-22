 British Businessman Buys ₹100 Crore Apartment, What Makes DLF The Camellias In Gurugram So Special?
British Businessman Buys ₹100 Crore Apartment, What Makes DLF The Camellias In Gurugram So Special?

A British businessman bought a Rs 100 crore flat at DLF The Camellias in Gurugram. With AI features, custom interiors, and 7-star facilities, it reflects rising demand for ultra-luxury homes in India.

Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
DLF The Camellias | File Photo |

Gurugram: Gurugram’s property market is reaching new heights, and now the spotlight is on DLF The Camellias, one of the most luxurious residential projects in India. A British businessman recently purchased a flat worth Rs 100 crore, showing growing interest in ultra-luxury homes.

What makes this apartment so expensive?

This flat is spread across 11,000 square feet, which is much bigger than even the most expensive homes in cities like Mumbai. It includes:

- 6 bedrooms

- 7 bathrooms

article-image

Custom interiors, which cost an additional Rs 15 crore

The design features an all-white theme, artistic glasswork, and golden planters, giving the apartment a royal and luxurious feel.

Smart home powered by AI

This home is fully equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI). That means the lighting, temperature, and other home settings can be controlled by voice command or a mobile app, offering top-level convenience.

Facilities Like a 7-Star Hotel

DLF The Camellias is more than just a residential society—it’s a luxury lifestyle experience. Residents enjoy:

- A world-class clubhouse

- Swimming pool

- Gym

- Day-care facilities for children

- 24x7 security and Wi-Fi connectivity

Prime location with green surroundings

The society is located on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, one of the city’s most upscale areas. It’s close to:

- Business centres

- Shopping malls

- International schools

It also offers peaceful views of the Aravalli Hills and is surrounded by greenery, giving a calm and quiet atmosphere.

Home to India’s rich and famous

DLF The Camellias is home to some of India’s wealthiest and most well-known personalities, like:

- Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt

- J.C. Chaudhry, Founder of Aakash Educational Services

This Rs 100 crore apartment is not just a home- it’s a symbol of status and luxury. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for such premium homes among Ultra High Net-Worth Individuals (UHNIs) is rising fast in India.

