 Markets Snap 6-Day Rally, Sensex Tumbles Over 693 Points; Here’s What Went Wrong
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarkets Snap 6-Day Rally, Sensex Tumbles Over 693 Points; Here’s What Went Wrong

Markets Snap 6-Day Rally, Sensex Tumbles Over 693 Points; Here’s What Went Wrong

After six days of gains, Indian markets corrected sharply. GST reforms and sovereign rating expectations faltered as US tariff threats and rate fears rattled investor confidence, causing significant drops across indices.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
After six days of gains, Indian markets corrected sharply. |

Mumbai: On Friday, Indian equity markets faced a sharp downturn after a six-day rally fueled by hopes of GST reforms and a possible S&P sovereign rating upgrade. The BSE Sensex fell 693.86 points (0.85 percent) to close at 81,306.85, while the NSE Nifty dropped 213.65 points (0.85 percent) to 24,870.10.

Sector-Wide Sell-off

Among Sensex’s 30 constituents, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Eicher, and Asian Paints took the biggest hit, each losing between 0.6 percent to 0.8 percent. The financial sector index slipped 0.4 percent, with the banking index down 0.3 percent. Reliance Industries, Nifty’s third-largest stock, also dropped 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, mid-cap stocks edged up 0.2 percent, and small caps remained largely flat.

Read Also
Sensex Declines 290 Points, Nifty Slips 93 After Week-Long Rally
article-image

Tariff Threats Shake Investor Sentiment

FPJ Shorts
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder
Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift

Dr. V.K. Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit, cited looming 25 percent US tariffs under Trump as a trigger for today’s decline. These tariffs risk dampening India’s growth outlook, particularly if applied in August. He noted that large-cap stocks continue to outperform, with Nifty up ~1 percent over the year, while mid-cap and small-cap indices remain deep in the red.

Read Also
Condom Maker Anondita Medicare’s IPO Opens August 22, Shares Already Earning ₹58 Premium In Grey...
article-image

Global Caution Ahead of Powell's Speech

Asian markets opened cautiously as investors awaited a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. His address could reveal whether the Fed plans to cut interest rates in September, influencing global markets. Fed guidance remains critical amid mixed US economic signals.

Read Also
Sensex Soars 676 Points, Nifty Jumps 1%, GST Reform Buzz Lifts Market Sentiment
article-image

The sharp fall underscores a fragile sentiment: domestic optimism around GST reforms and rating upgrades is easily overshadowed by global risks like protectionist tariffs and uncertain central bank policy. For sustained gains, markets need a better balance between domestic growth cues and global stability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Falls ₹250 To ₹1,00,370 Per 10 Grams; Silver Rallies ₹1,000

Gold Falls ₹250 To ₹1,00,370 Per 10 Grams; Silver Rallies ₹1,000

Rupee Declines 27 Paise To Close At 87.52 Against US Dollar

Rupee Declines 27 Paise To Close At 87.52 Against US Dollar

Navi Mumbai News: GameChange BOS Launches High-Capacity Transformer Manufacturing Facility In Taloja...

Navi Mumbai News: GameChange BOS Launches High-Capacity Transformer Manufacturing Facility In Taloja...

Private Sector Hits New High In August, Services PMI Soars While Manufacturing Keeps Up The Momentum

Private Sector Hits New High In August, Services PMI Soars While Manufacturing Keeps Up The Momentum

RBI's Central Board Assesses Global, Domestic Economic Landscape

RBI's Central Board Assesses Global, Domestic Economic Landscape