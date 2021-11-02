We Founder Circle invests in 10 tech-driven startups in Q3 2021

We Founder Circle (WFC), has invested in 10 startups in Q3 of 2021. The platform has invested around $1 million worth of funds for the 10 startups during Q3 of 2021.

In the current quarter, the platform has invested in the tech-industries that are booming in the Indian market such as Agritech, Ed-tech, Fintech, Healthtech, EV.

WFC has also funded other startups as well that are moving forward with determination and strategic method, it said in a press release.

Unlike other investment platforms and incubators, the platform connects to the entrepreneur/s directly with potential investors who have founded successful startups themselves, thus promoting founder turned investors to back the budding entrepreneurs. This also enables, finer understanding, mentorship, networking opportunities between the investor and the start-up, it added.

Neeraj Tyagi-Co-founder and CEO, We Found Circle, said, "As we come from a startup investor platform, we do understand that how hard it gets to secure funds for startups, who are aspiring to grow but face a lot of challenges due to outbreak of the pandemic. Considering the current scenario, WFC is enabling many startups like - Avni, Humus, Cusmat, Flatheads, ESports, YPay & others with both investment and creating business opportunities."

The brand is aiming to achieve 40 numbers of startups to fundraise transactions by the end of 2021-22 financial year. WFC has recently launched a global accelerator program to promote the sector.

Gaurav Singhvi, Co-Founder, We Founder Circle said, “We are more focused towards accelerating cross border investments, which will not only enable faster growth but also provide with global opportunities.”

WFC recently launched a global accelerator program titled EvolveX to promote the sector. Through the accelerator program alone, the brand targets catalyzing 8-10 startup investment deals, and mentorship with 30 global industry veterans. The startup has already already empowered 26 startups with approximately $3 million funds till now in 2021. The brand presently has over 1,500 angels on its platform across the globe, it said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 03:13 PM IST