'We Aren't A Perfect Country, But There Are Many Things We Do Right'; Shark Tank Judge, Radhika Gupta Applauds India's Medical Infrastructure

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta | File

Radhika Gupta, CEO and MD of the Edelweiss Mutual Fund, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a bad fall and subsequent head injury on Sunday, October 6.

She was taken to the Jaslok hospital and treated for the fall and the subsequent head injury; medical tests and stitches for the head injury were performed, and she was released from the Jaslok hospital in under 2.5 hours of the incident occurring.

She praised the medical services, doctors, and medical infrastructure of India. The Edelweiss mutual fund chief emphasised that the medical services in "developled countries" not as efficient and quick to respond . She went on to share the entire ordeal in a post on social media.

She underlined the high medical insurance paid by the citizens in developed countries and still having to suffer the long waits for the medical attention even if you are in dire need of it.

She said in the post,' I had a bad fall and subsequent head injury last Sunday. Had to be rushed for emergency medical care and then treatment. Despite it being a Sunday morning, I managed to get an ambulance, excellent care, tests, and stitches within a few hours thanks to the efficient team at Jaslok Hospital. I was back home in 2.5 hours of the fall. Have lived and seen medical emergencies in many very "developed" parts of the world where long waits at ERs spanning hours and hours are common and medical care even when your head is bleeding is not immediate (despite paying a lot of money for insurance). We aren't a perfect country, but there are many things we do right, and for this I am very grateful.

