 'We Aren't A Perfect Country, But There Are Many Things We Do Right'; Shark Tank Judge, Radhika Gupta Applauds India's Medical Infrastructure
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'We Aren't A Perfect Country, But There Are Many Things We Do Right'; Shark Tank Judge, Radhika Gupta Applauds India's Medical Infrastructure

'We Aren't A Perfect Country, But There Are Many Things We Do Right'; Shark Tank Judge, Radhika Gupta Applauds India's Medical Infrastructure

She underlined the high medical insurance paid by the citizens in developed countries and still having to suffer the long waits for the medical attention even if you are in dire need of it.

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta | File

Radhika Gupta, CEO and MD of the Edelweiss Mutual Fund, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a bad fall and subsequent head injury on Sunday, October 6.

She was taken to the Jaslok hospital and treated for the fall and the subsequent head injury; medical tests and stitches for the head injury were performed, and she was released from the Jaslok hospital in under 2.5 hours of the incident occurring.

She praised the medical services, doctors, and medical infrastructure of India. The Edelweiss mutual fund chief emphasised that the medical services in "developled countries" not as efficient and quick to respond . She went on to share the entire ordeal in a post on social media.

She underlined the high medical insurance paid by the citizens in developed countries and still having to suffer the long waits for the medical attention even if you are in dire need of it.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: MHADA’s Konkan Board Commences Application & Registration Process For Sale Of 12,626 Housing Units
Maharashtra: MHADA’s Konkan Board Commences Application & Registration Process For Sale Of 12,626 Housing Units
Maharashtra CET Cell Extends NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline To October 16
Maharashtra CET Cell Extends NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline To October 16
Sectoral Indices Outperform Marquee Indices, Including Nifty 50; Know Everything About Market Movement In Last Week
Sectoral Indices Outperform Marquee Indices, Including Nifty 50; Know Everything About Market Movement In Last Week
UP: Etah Woman Killed By Hitman She Hired To Murder Her Own Daughter. Here’s Why
UP: Etah Woman Killed By Hitman She Hired To Murder Her Own Daughter. Here’s Why

She said in the post,' I had a bad fall and subsequent head injury last Sunday. Had to be rushed for emergency medical care and then treatment. Despite it being a Sunday morning, I managed to get an ambulance, excellent care, tests, and stitches within a few hours thanks to the efficient team at Jaslok Hospital. I was back home in 2.5 hours of the fall. Have lived and seen medical emergencies in many very "developed" parts of the world where long waits at ERs spanning hours and hours are common and medical care even when your head is bleeding is not immediate (despite paying a lot of money for insurance). We aren't a perfect country, but there are many things we do right, and for this I am very grateful.

Read Also
Ratan Tata Funeral: Mumbai Police Stops Late Steel Titan's Closest Aide, Shantanu Naidu; Video...
article-image

Radhika Gupta, went to applaud India, " We aren't a perfect country, but there are many things we do right, and for this, I am very grateful."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Boeing To Cut 17,000 Jobs Amid Mounting Losses And Worker Strikes

Boeing To Cut 17,000 Jobs Amid Mounting Losses And Worker Strikes

Sectoral Indices Outperform Marquee Indices, Including Nifty 50; Know Everything About Market...

Sectoral Indices Outperform Marquee Indices, Including Nifty 50; Know Everything About Market...

'We Aren't A Perfect Country, But There Are Many Things We Do Right'; Shark Tank Judge, Radhika...

'We Aren't A Perfect Country, But There Are Many Things We Do Right'; Shark Tank Judge, Radhika...

Pranik Logistics IPO Day 2: Logistics Solutions Provider's Public Issue Subscribed 4.36 Times;...

Pranik Logistics IPO Day 2: Logistics Solutions Provider's Public Issue Subscribed 4.36 Times;...

Noel Tata Becomes Chairman Of Tata Group; How Does It Affect The Conglomerate

Noel Tata Becomes Chairman Of Tata Group; How Does It Affect The Conglomerate