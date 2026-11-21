Crypto |

Mumbai: Thousands of cryptocurrency investors have reportedly approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), demanding action against crypto exchanges WazirX and Binance over alleged financial irregularities, unauthorised account access and losses involving digital assets.

According to multiple reports, investor groups have submitted complaints questioning the exchanges' handling of customer funds, ownership arrangements and recovery mechanisms following the July 2024 WazirX cyberattack.

WazirX-Binance Ownership Dispute

Investors alleged that uncertainty surrounding the relationship between WazirX and Binance complicated efforts to establish accountability for customer assets. WazirX, which claimed approximately 1.6 crore registered users, had maintained business links with Binance for several years.

Although Binance announced WazirX's acquisition in 2019, questions surrounding ownership intensified after Indian enforcement agencies scrutinised the exchange under foreign exchange regulations in 2022. Binance subsequently denied owning WazirX, while investors claimed that the platform's user agreement continued referencing Binance as a wallet service provider.

Crypto Hack Raises Recovery Concerns

The July 2024 WazirX cyberattack triggered substantial financial losses and prolonged restrictions on cryptocurrency withdrawals and trading. Complainants alleged that the exchange's proposed restructuring effectively spread losses among investors, including customers whose digital assets were not directly compromised.

Several users reportedly remained unable to access their holdings during periods of cryptocurrency market volatility, resulting in missed trading opportunities and potential investment gains.

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Singapore Restructuring Faces Questions

Investors also questioned WazirX's decision to pursue restructuring through Singapore-based Zettai Pte Ltd. They argued that overseas legal proceedings increased the financial and procedural burden on Indian cryptocurrency investors seeking remedies. Some complainants additionally disputed publicly communicated recovery estimates, claiming their actual recoveries were considerably lower.

Investors Demand Regulatory Action

The complaints highlight concerns over investor protection, cryptocurrency exchange accountability and India's regulatory framework for digital assets.

Petitioners have sought intervention from central investigative agencies to examine the allegations and determine responsibility for investor losses. Neither WazirX nor Binance had issued a response to the reported allegations at the time of the reports.

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