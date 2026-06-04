Vedanta Discloses ED Search Operation, Enforcement Directorate Probe Under FEMA Ends Without Penalty Or Business Impact

Vedanta Reports ED Search Under FEMA. |

Mumbai: Vedanta Limited has informed the stock exchanges that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a search operation at the company's premises under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. The disclosure was made through an official filing submitted to the BSE and NSE on June 4.

The company said the search operation began on June 1, 2026, at 12:15 PM IST and concluded on June 3, 2026, at 9:55 PM IST. The action was conducted by the ED as part of an investigation under FEMA.

No Penalty or Restriction Imposed

According to Vedanta, no penalty, restriction, or sanction has been imposed by the Enforcement Directorate following the search operation. The company clarified that the investigation was carried out under FEMA provisions and no punitive action has been communicated so far.

The filing also stated that there was no specific period mentioned for which the communication would remain applicable. The company referred investors to the details of the search operation while responding to queries related to alleged violations or contraventions.

Company Says It Cooperated Fully

Vedanta said its officers extended full cooperation to the investigating agency throughout the process. The company provided all information, documents, and clarifications sought by the ED during the search operation.

The disclosure was made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, which requires listed companies to inform investors about significant regulatory developments.

No Impact on Business Operations

The mining and metals major stated that the search operation has not affected its financial position, business operations, or any other activities. Vedanta specifically mentioned that there is no impact on the company's functioning arising from the ED action.

The filing was signed by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Prerna Halwasiya, who certified that the information provided is true, correct, and complete to the best of her knowledge.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on company disclosures. Investigations are ongoing, and findings may change.