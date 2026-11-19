Employee Data Breach | Representational Image | File

Mumbai: The European Commission has launched an investigation into a major cyberattack targeting its internal digital systems, raising concerns over potential employee data breaches and cybersecurity vulnerabilities within European Union institutions.

According to a report, the cyber incident disrupted several administrative platforms, prompting authorities to strengthen security measures and assess whether confidential personnel information was compromised.

Cyberattack Disrupts Internal Operations

The European Commission confirmed that it had detected a cyber campaign affecting multiple internal applications used by its employees. The affected systems reportedly included human resources management, payroll processing, employee leave records and medical reimbursement services.

Several digital platforms were temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure. While restoration efforts have begun, cybersecurity experts are still investigating the extent of the disruption.

Employee Data Breach Under Investigation

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the European Commission cyberattack is the potential exposure of sensitive employee information. Investigators have not yet established whether hackers accessed or extracted personal data during the security breach.

A Commission spokesperson confirmed that containment measures were implemented and affected parties were informed under established cybersecurity protocols. The disruption reportedly continued for more than a week, attracting attention from senior European Union officials.

AI-Powered Cyber Threats Raise Concerns

The investigation is also examining whether artificial intelligence-based hacking techniques played a role in the attack. According to the report, CERT-EU, the European Union's cybersecurity response body, had previously identified malicious actors exploiting a publicly available AI-powered vulnerability assessment tool.

However, authorities have not confirmed any connection between those activities and the latest cyberattack.

EU Cybersecurity Under Spotlight

The European Commission has not disclosed the identity of the attackers or confirmed the scale of any potential data theft. The incident highlights growing cybersecurity risks facing government institutions as sophisticated digital attacks increasingly threaten sensitive information and essential administrative services.

For now, investigators remain focused on identifying the source of the breach, securing affected infrastructure and determining whether employee records were compromised.

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