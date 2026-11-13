Navi Mumbai Cyberattack Exposes Alleged Data Theft Of 3.75 Lakh Bank Customers, Records Reportedly Leaked On Dark Web | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Data belonging to approximately 3.75 lakh customers of one of the country's leading public sector banks has allegedly been stolen in a cyberattack on its Global IT Centre in Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai. The hackers reportedly gained unauthorised access to the centre's servers and extracted data from two critical applications, UNO 2.0 and RAAS, before circulating it on the dark web. The CBD police have registered a case against unidentified hackers and launched an investigation into the breach.

Hackers Allegedly Accessed Bank Servers

According to the police, the bank operates its largest Global IT Centre in the country at CBD Belapur. Unidentified persons allegedly gained unauthorised access to the centre's server on October 9 at around 4.13 pm using the name 'Siriusim'. Subsequently, on October 15, at around 6 pm, the hackers allegedly stole critical data from the bank's digital infrastructure.

नवी मुंबई, महाराष्ट्र SBI के ग्लोबल IT सेंटर पर साइबर हमला3 लाख 75 हजार रिकॉर्ड चोरी होने की शिकायतबैंक का डेटा डार्क वेब पर लीक होने का दावा9 से 15 अक्टूबर के बीच सर्वर में सेंधमारीCBD बेलापुर स्थित SBI सेंटर को बनाया निशानासाइबर हमले की पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच #NaviMumbai #Maharashtra #FraudCase #PropertyFraud #PoliceAction #CrimeNews #PrimeNews @MumbaiPolice — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) November 13, 2026

The cyberattack reportedly resulted in the theft of approximately 3.75 lakh records contained in around 32 CSV files associated with the bank's UNO 2.0 and RAAS applications.

In addition to the CSV files, the hackers allegedly stole two JSON files and 2,721 PDF files. Of these, 2,063 were unique hashed PDF files, while 658 were duplicate files, according to the preliminary findings.

Data Breach Detected On October 16

The breach came to light on October 16, when officials at the Global IT Centre detected the incident. Following an internal examination, they found that data pertaining to approximately 3.75 lakh customers had been stolen and circulated on the dark web.

"The complaint states that unauthorised access was gained to the bank's server and data from its critical applications was stolen. The investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the breach and identify those responsible," a police officer said.

Police Register Case Against Unidentified Hackers

Following the discovery, officials from the bank's Global IT Centre approached the CBD police station on Thursday and lodged a formal complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified hackers under Sections 303(2) and 69(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 43(a), 43(b), 43(c), 66 and 66(C) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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"The nature of the stolen data, whether sensitive customer information has been compromised and whether the leaked information has been misused are being examined. We are also working to identify the hacker network behind the attack and ascertain whether others were involved," the officer added.

Breach Raises Customer Data Security Concerns

The breach at a major banking institution's technology centre has raised concerns over the security of customer data and the vulnerability of critical digital banking infrastructure.

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