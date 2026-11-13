Neha Singh: Building India's Cybersecurity Ecosystem Through Entrepreneurship, Education And Innovation

Neha Singh has established a presence across cybersecurity services, professional education, ethical hacking and startup development through multiple technology-focused ventures | File Photo

New Delhi: As India continues to expand its digital infrastructure, the need for skilled cybersecurity professionals and stronger digital protection has never been greater. Neha Singh, a women entrepreneur, cybersecurity leader and influencer, has emerged as a prominent professional working at the intersection of cybersecurity, education, technology and startup development.

Born on 4 December 1992 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Neha Singh completed her technical degree from Jagannath University, Jaipur. Over the years, she has established herself as an entrepreneur with a focus on cybersecurity services, professional education and technology-driven initiatives.

Leadership at Securium Solutions

Neha Singh is the CEO and Co-Founder of Securium Solutions, a cybersecurity company working to strengthen digital security for organisations and businesses. Under her leadership, the company has been involved in cybersecurity services and initiatives aimed at helping organisations address evolving digital threats and improve their security posture.

Her leadership reflects a broader vision of making cybersecurity more accessible, practical and aligned with the changing requirements of the digital economy.

Advancing Cybersecurity Education Through Securium Academy

Beyond cybersecurity services, Neha Singh has placed significant emphasis on education and skill development. Through Securium Academy, she has been associated with cybersecurity training and professional upskilling initiatives aimed at preparing students and professionals for the rapidly evolving cyber industry.

According to the organisation, the academy has reached more than 2 million students and 25,000 professionals globally. Its objective is to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by providing practical cybersecurity education and career-focused training.

Her work in this area focuses on helping aspiring cybersecurity professionals develop hands-on skills and become better prepared for opportunities in the information security sector.

SecuriumX and the Ethical Hacking Community

Neha Singh also leads SecuriumX, a global platform focused on Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions and bug bounty activities. The platform provides cybersecurity enthusiasts and ethical hackers with opportunities to test their practical skills, participate in security challenges and identify vulnerabilities.

With more than 25,000 ethical hackers associated with the platform, SecuriumX represents another aspect of her efforts to encourage practical cybersecurity learning and strengthen the ethical hacking community.

Co-Founder at VolansHQ: Supporting Early-Stage Startups

Expanding her entrepreneurial journey beyond cybersecurity, Neha Singh is also the Co-Founder of VolansHQ, an initiative focused on helping early-stage startups become enterprise-ready through compliance and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) capability funding.

VolansHQ aims to support emerging businesses in building stronger operational, security and compliance foundations, enabling them to prepare for enterprise-level opportunities. Its approach combines compliance readiness with access to SIEM capabilities, addressing two important requirements for startups seeking to scale and work with larger organisations.

This initiative reflects Neha's interest in supporting the startup ecosystem and helping young businesses overcome some of the technical and compliance-related barriers to growth.

Recognition as a Women Entrepreneur

Neha Singh's career reflects the growing participation of women in India's technology and cybersecurity sectors. By combining entrepreneurship, cybersecurity leadership, education and community building, she has developed a professional profile spanning multiple areas of the digital ecosystem.

In August 2026, Neha Singh was featured in Forbes India in the edition highlighting "Individuals Who Achieved the Extraordinary in Their Fields," adding another recognition to her professional journey.

Her broader mission is centred on contributing to a cyber-resilient India by helping organisations improve their digital security, developing skilled cybersecurity professionals and creating opportunities for young people entering the technology sector.

With leadership roles at Securium Solutions, Securium Academy, SecuriumX and VolansHQ, Neha Singh continues to work towards building a stronger cybersecurity and technology ecosystem while demonstrating the role women entrepreneurs can play in India's rapidly evolving digital landscape.