Watch: Regulator should ban Bitcoin, suggests investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who 'never intends to buy Bitcoin in his life'

While many investors are mulling over investing in Bitcoin, Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is very clear that he will not join this party in town, stated a new report . He went on to suggest a ban on the cryptocurrencies.

“I will never buy Bitcoin in my life,” stated Jhunjhunwala, who is usually referred to as India's Warren Buffett. “I think it is speculation of the highest order. I don’t want to join every party in town. I think the hangover is much worse.” He said this while commenting on Bitcoin which has been over 80 per cent change in its valuation in a very short period. He added that no currency can have such a level of appreciation or depreciation in a single day.

The power to produce currency should only be with the state and should not be given to anyone, stated Partner at Rare Enterprises.