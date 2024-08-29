 Trillion-Dollar Club: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Becomes First Non-Tech American Company To Enter Elite List
Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Warren Buffett | Fike

Warren Buffett, or the Oracle of Omaha, as he is known by some, recently made it to the headlines yet again. This happened when Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway joined the elite list of trillion-dollar companies to breach into the trillion-dollar club.

Berkshire Hathaway Worth a Trillion

The Omaha-based holding company scaled the coveted mark of a trillion dollars in market capitalisation on August 28.

This made the diversified entity with shares in myriad entities around the globe, including the likes of Apple, the first ever non-tech American company to the list.

article-image
This list is currently led by California-based Apple, which has a market capitalisation of USD 3.443 trillion.

In addition, it is also the first holding conglomerate to scale the summit of a trillion dollars; most companies on the list do not have a diversified, conglomerate-like entrepreneurial nature.

The Elite Club

The only other major non-tech company to be a part of the list, with more than trillion worth of market cap, is Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil and energy giant, Saudi Aramco.

Currently, Berkshire Hathaway stands at USD 1.001 trillion, right behind Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms, which has a market cap of USD 1.313 trillion. Berkshire Hathaway is followed by Taiwan's TSMC, with a market cap of under USD 900 billion.

article-image

The company's nonagenarian head, Warren Buffett's own net worth, stands at around USD 146 billion.

Company Shares Close In Green

The company shares had a fairly productive day on Wall Street. In the previous five trading sessions, the company shares gained 4.03 per cent.

In the past 6 months alone, the company shares have risen by 6.00 per cent.

On August 28, the share price even touched a high of USD 466.60. Eventually, as the curtains drew a close, the company ended the day's trade with gains of 0.86 per cent or USD 3.96, taking the overall value of the shares to USD 464.59 per piece.

