WardWizard Innovations aims to benefit by EV regulations for aggregators

Wizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. is set to witness the EV benefits with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Delhi announcing that all ride aggregators and delivery services like Ola, Uber, Swiggy, etc. will have to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles (EV) while procuring new fleets.

With this, EV manufacturers will be in the limelight, and EV companies may benefit substantially, the reports said.

The aggregators would have to ensure that 50 per cent of all new two-wheelers and 25 per cent of all new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023.

The company plans to introduce four new high-speed electric scooters and enter the electric three-wheeler segment, as the adoption of electric two- and three-wheelers gathers pace in the country.

The company sold close to 19,000 e-two wheelers in 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:12 PM IST