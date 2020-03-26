Want to withdraw cash at the time of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown? SBI, HDFC, ICICI offer cash at doorstep services

The 21-day nationwide lockdown has left people in a frenzy. With people still trying hard to figure how they can spend all day at home, until April 14. People have been putting out suggestions on how to battle COVID-19 during this period, and several people on social media have shared unique ideas on how to keep yourself occupied.

One thing, however, that has crossed our mind is how we can withdraw money from an ATM machine. While banks and ATMs are considered essential services, whether or not we can physically go to the ATM kiosk to collect money is still a cause of concern.

However, several top banks such as HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are offering cash delivery at your doorstep.

SBI: SBI offers doorstep deliveries as part of its service. This facility is currently available for senior citizens, specially-abled people. However, in times of medical emergency, other customers can avail this facility at a charge of Rs 100.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank also offers doorstep delivery facility to its customers. The limit could be Rs 5,000 to 25,000.

ICICI Bank: When it comes to ICICI Bank, you can visit Bank@homeservice.com to order cash at home. This service is available between 9am and 2pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that for the next three months there would be no debit card cash withdrawal fee when using any bank's ATM.

The Finance Minister added that there would be no minimum balance requirement fee for bank accounts at this time.

Bank charges have been reduced for digital trade transactions for all trade finance consumers, Sitharaman announced.

Speaking at a video-based press conference, Sitharaman also announced that the last date for filing income tax returns for FY19 had been extended from March 31 to the last date of June. Additionally, the last date for filing GST and Composition returns for March, April and May 2020 has also been extended till June 30th.

Sitharaman dismissed rumours regarding the possible declaration of an economic emergency in India. On the subject of the recent volatility seen in the stock markets, the Finance Minister also announced that regulators, the Reserve Bank and the Finance Ministry were all collectively monitoring the situation and together to monitor the situation.