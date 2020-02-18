Walmart shows rare miss to end the year

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, has also been benefiting from overall healthy consumer spending and a strong economy.

The company reported strong sales in grocery, helped by its expanded online delivery services. Still, Walmart posted same store sales of 1.9% in the quarter that were well below the 3.2% increase in the previous period.

The increase still marked its 22nd straight quarter of same-store sales gains. The company also reported that e-commerce sales rose 35%, slowing from 41% in the previous quarter.