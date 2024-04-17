 '...Wake Up Tomorrow With Rs 1 Cr': From Dream To Dough; Netizens React To Fininfluencer Anupam Gupta's Million-Rupee Question
In his post, Gupta posed a seemingly simple yet captivating question that captured the imagination of many.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Anupam Gupta, a chartered accountant, author, and podcast host, recently shared an intriguing post on his social media platform, formerly Twitter. His post sparked lively and humorous comments from numerous netizens.

His X post reads, "You go to sleep tonight with Rs 100. You wake up tomorrow with Rs 1cr. What do you do?"

From dreams of wealth to the reality of fortune, imagine waking up to find your pocket transformed from a humble Rs 100 to a staggering Rs 1 crore overnight. The sudden windfall presents a myriad of possibilities and decisions to make.

Netizens reaction

In response to Gupta's X post, many netizens chimed in with humorous comments.

Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capital Mind, quipped, "Check for kidneys and other important body parts."

Another user, Aryan Mulchandani, joked, "Wait for the IT raid."

User meghnad humorously introduced himself as "Hi, I'm Vijender Singh," to which Gupta responded with a GIF.

Screenshot of Gupta's X post comments

Screenshot of Gupta's X post comments

From humorous suggestions of checking for missing body parts to contemplating the implications of an unexpected windfall, netizens responded in various witty and tongue-in-cheek manners to Gupta's post. Some said compounding their newfound wealth, while others joked about waiting for an income tax raid or questioning the discrepancy between their expectations and reality.

