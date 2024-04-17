Rekha Jhunjhunwala Limits Stakes, Cuts Holdings In THESE Stocks; Check Out Her Portfolio Of 26 Companies

Representative Image | Pexels

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, widow of the late investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has made a significant adjustment to her investments by reducing her holdings in six stocks during the March quarter.

Portfolio Changes

As per the data available of the shareholding on the exchanges, during the March quarter, Jhunjhunwala reshuffled her holdings, with a focus on reducing stakes in certain companies while selectively adding new positions.

Reduction in Holdings

1. Crisil Limited

Jhunjhunwala trimmed her stake in Crisil by selling 20,000 shares, resulting in a slight decrease from 5.47 percent to 5.44 percent i.e from 40,00,000 equity shares to 39,80,000 equity shares.

2. Tata Communications Limited

The investor divested approximately 7.34 lakh shares in Tata Communications, decreasing her holding from 1.84 percent to 1.58 percent.

3. NCC Limited

The investor sold 38.07 lakh shares in NCC, decreasing her stake from 13.09 percent in Q3 (December 2023) to 12.49 percent in Q4 (March 2024).

4. Fortis Healthcare Limited

A reduction of 44.28 lakh shares in Fortis Healthcare led to a decrease in Jhunjhunwala's stake from 4.66 percent to 4.07 percent.

5. Canara Bank

Jhunjhunwala divested 1.13 crore shares in Canara Bank, lowering her stake from 2.07 per cent in Q3 (December 2023) to 1.45 percent in Q4 (March 2024).

6. Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited

Jhunjhunwala sold 12,400 shares in Raghav Productivity Enhancers, a decrease in her stake from 5.12 per cent in Q3 to 5.06 percent in Q4 (from 11,74,252 equity shares to 11,61,852 equity shares).

Addition to Portfolio

New Entrant - KM Sugar Mills Ltd: Jhunjhunwala introduced KM Sugar Mills Ltd to her portfolio, acquiring approximately 5 lakh shares or 0.54 percent stake in the firm.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala Holds Shares in 26 Firms - List

According to the reports, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds shares in 26 firms, with a net worth over Rs 51,912.1 crore.

Aptech Limited, NCC Limited, Nazara Technologies Limited, Gojit Financial Services Limited, Va Tech Wabag Limited, Agro Tech Foods Limited, Singer India Limited, Jubiliant Pharmova Limited, Crisil Limited, Titan Company Limited, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, Autoline Industries Limited, Federal Bank Limited, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company Limited, Wockhardt Limited, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Tata Communications Limited, Escorts Kubota Limited, Tata Motors Limited, and DB Realty Limited are the 26 companies where Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds shares.