Wagh Bakri Director Parag Desai Passes Away At 49; Netizens Remember Business Leader & Question Stray Menace

Parag Desai |

Parag Desai, executive director at Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers, which is known for its brand Wagh Bakri passed away on October 22, a week after he slipped outside his residence trying to fight street dogs that attacked him. He suffered severe head injuries during the fall that led to brain haemorrhage.

He was the son of Rasesh Desai, the Managing Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Desai is survived by his wife and daughter Vidisha and Parisha.

Shailendra Malik spoke about the loss of visionaries like Cyrus Mistry through accidents. In his post on Platform X (formerly known as Twitter) he said, "We lose our visionaries to incidents that can be avoided—Cyrus Mistry to a road accident and now Parag Desai to stray dogs. Om Shanti, may the family conjure the strength to carry on his legacy."

While reporters like Shweta Punj spoke about the loss to the country as visionaries like Desai have big plans. She said, "Absolutely stunned to hear about the passing of Parag Desai of Wagh Bakri Chai. He was 50, had stepped out to go for a walk and was attacked by street dogs in Ahmedabad. Such a bright visionary, he had big plans, was incredibly humble. Such a mind numbing tragedy."

Divaker V Vittal through a post said, "Very Tragic, very very tragic, Parag Desai has shattered some of the most popular MNC tea brands, superb achievement at a very short time."

Harish Bijoor, a friend of Desai said, "Shocked to hear of the passing of Parag Desai of the Wagh Bakri group! I will remember our interactions with fondness Parag-bhai! Om Shanti! Condolences to the entire #WaghBakri family! #ParagDesai"

While netizens and the community grieve the loss of the visionary many are questioning when the authorities will take action on the street dog menace.

Tabrez Contractor spoke about the issue of stray dogs and in his post said, " Peta India love animals but not blindly ... Please work with @AwbiBallabhgarh to help govt. put some checks and balances on safety aspect, this soon unfortunate. The stray problem is much bigger and far under reported in our country… RIP Parag Desai"

@PetaIndia love animals but not blindly ... Pl work with @AwbiBallabhgarh to help govt. put some checks and balances on safety aspect, this soon unfortunate. The stray problem is much bigger and far under reported in our country…

Another user Amock while speaking about the incident in his post on X said, "Now, the main issue is to combat such incidents. Govt & municipal body should bring some policy or rule to fight these cases where people are getting injured by stray cattle and dogs."

