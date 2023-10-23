Wagh Bakri Director Parag Desai, Injured In Attack By Stray Dogs, Dies Due To Brain Haemorrhage At 49

Wagh Bakri Director Parag Desai Passes Away At 49 After Attack By Street Dogs In Ahmedabad |

Parag Desai, executive director at Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers, which is known for its brand Wagh Bakri passed away on October 22, a week after he was injured in an accident.

According to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror, Desai was admitted to Shelby Hospital on October 15 after he slipped outside his residence trying to fight street dogs that attacked him. He suffered severe head injuries during the fall that led to brain haemorrhage.

A security guard informed the family member of the incident after which he was rushed to the hospital. After a day of observation at Shelby Hospital, Desai was moved to Zydus Hospital for a surgical procedure.

However, he passed away on Sunday due to brain haemorrhage.

Gujarat Congress Chief and Rajya Sabha Member Shaktisinh Gohil offered his condolences through a social media post. He said, "Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India."

He was the son of Rasesh Desai, the Managing Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Desai is survived by his wife and daughter Vidisha and Parisha.

Deasi who led the Group's transformation into Tea lounges and e-commerce has completed his MBA from Long Island University in the US. He was an expert tea taster and evaluator and through his career has spearheaded the sales, marketing and export department for the group.