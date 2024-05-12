Sam Altman-Led OpenAI To Launch Google Search Rival: Reports

OpenAI |

The tech race has only found newer dimensions with every passing moment, and the stakeholders appear to back down, as they take on their competitors, with vigour and ample of resources. According to reports, Sam Altman-led OpenAI is planning to launch its own search engine service.

'Feels like magic to me'

This development comes barely a few days after reports of Google's plans to launch an AI-powered service emerged. According to reports, the Microsoft company, that in many ways pioneered the recent AI boom with its chatbot, ChatGPT, is expected to make the announcement on Monday.

The company made an announcement through its official X account, saying that it will be streaming on Monday 13.

We’ll be streaming live on https://t.co/OcO6MLUYGH at 10AM PT Monday, May 13 to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 10, 2024

However, Sam Altam, the company's boss, later quoted to post to say, not "gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me."

not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.



monday 10am PT. https://t.co/nqftf6lRL1 — Sam Altman (@sama) May 10, 2024

The AI Search Engine Race

Amidst the duel between two of the biggest name in tech, the billion dollar startup Perplexity, with a valuation of USD 1 billion is also in the fray. In fact, Perplexity recently made headlines, when it offered a AI-native search interface, showing citations in results. In these results, the service showed images as well as text in its responses.

According to the company records, the California-based startup was founded and is run by Google and OpenAI alumni has over 10 million monthly active users. Meanwhile, OpenAI's ChatGPT claims to be the fastest service to scale the 100 million mark. ChatGPT crossed the mark in 2022. Apart from them, other established players, including Meta, have been dabbling in the AI race, without any known or publicised success.

OpenAI's lead backer, Microsoft, ended the day's trade on Friday, May 10, with a 0.59 per cent gain, closing at USD 414.74. Meanwhile, Google's parent organisation Alphabet's shares ended the day with a 0.75 per cent drop in their value, with their cumulative value slumping to USD 170.29.