Waaree Renewable Wins 300MW/450MWp Solar EPC LOA, Project Includes Two-Year O&M Services

Waaree Renewable Secures Major Solar Project. |

Mumbai: Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) has announced the signing of a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of a 300MW/450MWp ground-mounted solar power project. The company disclosed the development through a stock exchange filing on June 8.

The project has been awarded by Sunsational Power Private Limited (SPPL), which is a subsidiary company of Waaree Renewable Technologies. The contract covers Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for the solar project.

Read Also ACME Solar Signs 25-Year PPA With SECI For 300 MW Assured Peak Power Project

Contract Includes O&M Services

Apart from the construction of the solar project, the agreement also includes two years of operation and maintenance (O&M) services. According to the company, the project will be executed as a commercial order and will be completed during the financial year 2026-27, as per the terms of the contract.

The aggregate size of the order is 300MW/450MWp, making it a significant addition to Waaree Renewable Technologies’ project portfolio in the renewable energy sector.

Read Also Waaree Renewable Technologies Signs Key Agreements To Complete APSPL Acquisition

Related Party Transaction Disclosure

In its filing, the company stated that SPPL, the entity awarding the contract, is a subsidiary of Waaree Renewable Technologies. As a result, the order falls under the category of a related-party transaction. The company disclosed this information in compliance with SEBI’s listing regulations and related disclosure requirements.

Waaree Renewable Technologies said it received intimation regarding the LOA on June 8 at 10:47 a.m. IST and informed stock exchanges accordingly. The project is expected to strengthen the company’s position in India's rapidly growing solar energy sector as demand for large-scale renewable energy projects continues to increase.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's regulatory filing and disclosures submitted to stock exchanges on June 8, 2026.