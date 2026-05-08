Waaree Renewable Technologies Signs Key Agreements To Complete APSPL Acquisition

Waaree Renewable Technologies has moved ahead with its planned acquisition of Associated Power Structures Private Limited by signing definitive shareholder and share subscription agreements. |

Mumbai: Waaree Renewable Technologies is tightening its grip on the renewable infrastructure space as it advances a major acquisition that could strengthen its engineering and power structure capabilities at a time when clean energy projects are scaling rapidly across India.

Acquisition Moves Ahead

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited said it has executed two major agreements tied to the acquisition of Associated Power Structures Private Limited, formerly known as Associated Power Structures Limited. The agreements include a Shareholders Agreement and a Share Purchase and Subscription Agreement signed on May 6, 2026. The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing with both the BSE and NSE.

The acquisition process had originally been expected to close by April 30, 2026. However, the company said procedural requirements linked to transfer and allotment of securities extended the timeline, with completion now expected by June 15, 2026.

Majority Stake Planned

Waaree Renewable Technologies will acquire a 55 percent stake in APSPL on a fully diluted basis, turning the company into its subsidiary after completion of the transaction. The filing stated that the total investment value for the deal stands at Rs. 1,225 crore.

The acquisition structure combines the purchase of existing equity shares from current shareholders along with subscription to newly issued shares. The issue price for the fresh allotment will be determined through a fair market valuation carried out by a registered valuer.

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Governance Rights Expand

The agreements also lay out governance and operational rights for Waaree Renewable Technologies after the acquisition closes. The company and other shareholders will gain rights related to board nominations, first rights to future share subscriptions, and restrictions on changes to APSPL’s capital structure.

These provisions suggest Waaree intends to play an active role in APSPL’s long-term operations instead of treating the transaction as a purely financial investment. The filing also clarified that the deal does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Expansion Strategy Continues

The transaction highlights Waaree Renewable Technologies’ broader expansion push as renewable energy developers increasingly seek integrated engineering and infrastructure capabilities. By taking control of APSPL, the company could strengthen execution capacity for large-scale renewable and power infrastructure projects in the coming years.

The acquisition also signals continued consolidation within India’s renewable energy ecosystem as companies position themselves for rising demand across utility-scale projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and official disclosure document dated May 7, 2026. It does not include reporting from independent sources or additional verification beyond the contents of the filing.