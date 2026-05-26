ACME Solar Signs 25-Year PPA With SECI For 300 MW Assured Peak Power Project

ACME Solar Holdings has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited for a 300 MW / 1,200 MWh ISTS-connected assured peak power project. |

Mumbai: ACME Solar Holdings Limited has announced the signing of a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for a 300 MW / 1,200 MWh ISTS-connected assured peak power project.

The agreement has been executed through ACME Renewtech Sixth Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings Limited. The project falls under the Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Tranche-VII – Assured Peak Power Project.

According to the company, the project will be connected to Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) substations and will utilise ACME Solar’s existing night-time connectivity available at high irradiation zones. Under the terms of the agreement, ACME Solar will supply four hours of assured peak power exclusively during non-solar hours while maintaining a minimum annual availability requirement of 85 per cent.

Project Scheduled For 2028 Commissioning

The Scheduled Commencement of Supply Date (SCSD) for the project has been fixed as May 28, 2028. The project tenure will extend for 25 years from the commencement date. The company stated that the project has been awarded under SECI’s FDRE Tranche-VII tender process. The Letter of Award (LOA) was issued on February 10, 2026, while the e-reverse auction under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding guidelines was conducted on February 2, 2026.

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The PPA has been signed at a tariff of Rs 6.28 per unit. ACME Solar clarified that while the original LOA referred to a capacity of 301 MW, the executed PPA has been finalised for 300 MW after mutual optimisation of project configuration and implementation.

PPA-Signed Portfolio Reaches 6,570 MW

With the latest agreement, ACME Solar’s PPA-signed portfolio has increased to 6,570 MW out of the company’s total contracted portfolio of 8,070 MW.

The company highlighted that its renewable energy portfolio spans solar, wind, storage, FDRE, and hybrid solutions. ACME Solar currently has an operational contracted capacity of 2,990 MW, along with approximately 2.7 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Additionally, the company has 5,080 MW of projects under construction, including nearly 18 GWh of BESS installations. The under-construction PPA-signed portfolio currently stands at 3,580 MW.

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ACME Solar also stated that its in-house Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) divisions enable end-to-end project development and efficient execution while maintaining operational performance.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing and press release submitted by ACME Solar Holdings Limited. No external sources have been referred to while preparing this report.