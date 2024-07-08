 Waaree Renewable Technologies Gets 412.5 MW Solar Project In Rajasthan
Waaree Renewable Technologies Gets 412.5 MW Solar Project In Rajasthan

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) on Monday said it has secured a contract to set up a 412.5 megawatt solar project in Rajasthan.

The company did not disclose the value of the contract.

"Waaree Renewable Technologies awarded EPC contract for Acciona Energy's subsidiary Juna Renewable Energy's 412.5 MWp solar project in Rajasthan," it said.

The project will come up at Kawani village in Bikaner district of the state. It will be a utility-scale solar plant for which bifacial solar modules will be supplied by Waaree Energies.

WRTL will provide services, including design, EPC and commissioning of the project.

The scope of work also includes installation of a 33/220 kV plant substation, power transformers, and a combination of automatic and semi-automatic module cleaning robots and spares.

The scope of work also includes installation of a 33/220 kV plant substation, power transformers, and a combination of automatic and semi-automatic module cleaning robots and spares.

WRTL, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd (WEL), is engaged in all aspects of thermal, hydro, nuclear, solar, wind power and power generated through non-conventional / renewal energy sources.

