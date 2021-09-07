e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 06:00 PM IST

VST Tillers Tractors enters Southern Africa; ties up with Export Trading Group

PTI
VST Tillers Tractors has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group) for distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern African markets/ Representational image | Photo credit: VST Tillers Tractors

VST Tillers Tractors, one of India's leading farm equipment manufacturers, has launched the VST range of tractors and power tillers in Southern Africa.

The company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group) for distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern African markets, including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland and Zambia.

The range extends from 18 HP (13.3 KW) 4WD to 50 HP (37.28 KW) tractors and small farm mechanisation implements like, power weeders, power reapers and power tillers ranging from 5 HP (3.7 KW) to 16 HP (11.8 KW), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

CEO of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, Antony Cherukara, said: "Farm holding in most of the Southern African countries is dominated by small and marginal farmers, thereby making these small farm mechanisation technologies a very relevant option".

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:57 PM IST
