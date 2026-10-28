 VST Industries Reports ₹41.04 Crore Net Profit In September Quarter, Revenue Impacted By Tax Changes
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VST Industries Reports ₹41.04 Crore Net Profit In September Quarter, Revenue Impacted By Tax Changes

VST Industries Limited reported a 30.70% year-on-year decline in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reaching ₹41.04 crore. The company's total income also saw a significant drop during the same period.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
VST Industries Reports ₹41.04 Crore Net Profit In September Quarter, Revenue Impacted By Tax Changes
VST Industries |

Mumbai: VST Industries Limited on Thursday announced a standalone net profit of ₹41.04 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, a 30.70% decrease compared to ₹59.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹844.06 crore, down from ₹450.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter was ₹864.94 crore, a rise from ₹462.32 crore year-on-year.

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Total Expenses

Total expenses for the September 2026 quarter increased to ₹811.64 crore, compared to ₹383.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter. This rise in expenses contributed to the reduced profit.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were ₹2.41 per share. This is lower than the ₹3.49 reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Impact of Tax Amendments

Effective February 1, 2026, the Government of India reduced Compensation Cess on cigarettes to 'Nil' while increasing GST and Excise Duty on the product. The company noted that these indirect tax amendments make figures for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2026, not comparable with other periods presented.

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Board Meeting

The unaudited financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on October 28, 2026. The meeting commenced at 11:45 a.m. and concluded at 3:25 p.m.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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