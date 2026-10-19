DRI Seizes Over 43 Lakh Smuggled Foreign Cigarettes Worth ₹8.64 Crore In Mizoram, Arrests 1 | X - FinMinIndia

Mizoram: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dealt a significant blow to cross-border cigarette smuggling in the North-Eastern region, seizing 43.2 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 8.64 crore in an intelligence-led operation in Mizoram today. The consignment, suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar, was intercepted while being transported towards Aizawl.

Truck intercepted on Champhai–Aizawl Road

Acting on specific intelligence that a truck was transporting a substantial quantity of foreign-origin cigarettes towards Aizawl, officers of the DRI Aizawl Regional Unit mounted surveillance along the Champhai–Aizawl Road. The vehicle was intercepted at Tuirial village. A thorough examination of the truck led to the recovery of 432 cases containing 43,20,000 sticks of “Patron” brand foreign-origin cigarettes.

👉 DRI seizes more than 43 lakh foreign-origin smuggled cigarettes worth Rs. 8.64 crore in Mizoram; one arrested👉 Intelligence-led interception on Champhai–Aizawl Road again exposes suspected cigarette smuggling from MyanmarRead more ➡️ https://t.co/sKxqmJxEDv#DRIAtWork https://t.co/DMI5FNtqvR — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 19, 2026

Cigarettes seized, truck driver arrested

Examination revealed that the cigarette packets did not carry the mandatory pictorial and health warnings prescribed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. The cigarettes, along with the truck, were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The driver of the truck was arrested.

Myanmar smuggling route under investigation

Preliminary investigation indicates that the cigarettes had been smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector of the Mizoram–Myanmar border, highlighting the use of cross-border routes for the illicit movement of foreign-origin tobacco products.

This significant seizure underscores DRI’s continued efforts to dismantle cross-border smuggling networks, curb the illegal movement of foreign-origin goods and strengthen enforcement along vulnerable international border routes.