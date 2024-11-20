'Voted For A Coalition...': Anand Mahindra Casts His Vote In Mumbai During Maharashtra Election 2024

The state of Maharashtra went to polls today, as the nearly 12-crore population-strong state decides to choose their next government for the coming five years.

A Difficult Decision

As many queued up to vote in the richest state of the country, many big names were seen exercising their adult franchise in Maharashtra, particularly in the city of Mumbai, which is home to many artists, politicians and industrialists alike.

Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra was one of the big names from India Inc. to cast their ballot. Mahindra votes in the Malabar Hill constituency, which falls in the South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency of the Mumbai City District.

He said that there is a need to make Mumbai and Maharashtra the engines of growth for the country. |

After casting his vote, Mahindra spoke to reporters outside his polling station. While speaking to one of the media houses, he said it was a particularly 'difficult decision 'this time around. He elaborated on his reason and said that he has worked with many of them across the political aisle.

'Voted For A Coalition..'

Mahindra claimed that he had voted for that coalition, which, according to him, would focus on 'two things'. First, elevating the quality of life of the average citizen of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Second, elevating the state of the economy of Maharashtra, which according to him has been lagging behind, on a national level.

He further added that there is a need to make Mumbai and Maharashtra the engines of growth for the country.

Mahindra Posts On X

Later, he took to his X account and shared a post on his personal account.

In his post, Mahindra shared his photograph posing with his inked index finger carrying a caption, which read, "Our greatest personal wealth is our right to vote in the world’s largest democracy."