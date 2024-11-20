 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Their Votes
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Their Votes

The Ambani family, known for their influence in both the corporate and social spheres, drew attention as they took part in the democratic process.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Their Votes | PTI

As Maharashtra went to the polls on Wednesday (November 20) for its 2024 assembly elections, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, along with his sons Anant and Akash Ambani, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, participated in the democratic process by casting their votes in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, was photographed at the polling booth, raising his ink-marked finger to the cameras after casting his vote.



His younger son, Anant Ambani, stood alongside him, also posing for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani, Mukesh’s wife, was not seen at the polling station alongside her family members. Similarly, Radhika Merchant, the younger bahu of the Ambani family, was also not part of the day’s events.

Voter Turnout - A State on Edge

As the Ambani family cast their votes, millions of other citizens across Maharashtra followed suit.

article-image

By 3 pm, Maharashtra had recorded a voter turnout of 45.53 per cent.

In Mumbai city district, the voter turnout was 27.73 per cent, while the Mumbai suburban district saw a slightly higher turnout of 30.43 per cent.

Exit polls are expected to be released after 6:30 PM.

The results for the election will be declared on November 23.

