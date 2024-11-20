 Maharashtra Election 2024: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Casts His Vote In Mumbai
After casting his ballot, he said, "It is a precious privilege to have the opportunity to exercise voting, and I am absolutely delighted that we have this privilege."

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
The Maharashtra election in 2024 is currently underway and many big names are flocking to the city of Mumbai to exercise their adult franchise.

Many from the world of business have also ventured out to cast their vote. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das was one of the first early voters to go out and make their choice at the poling station.

Many other famous faces have also since ventured out. Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran was one such person. The Tata boss was at Peddar Road to cast his ballot.

After casting his ballot, he said, "It is a precious privilege to have the opportunity to exercise voting, and I am absolutely delighted that we have this privilege, and I would encourage everyone to turn out and exercise their option and vote today."

The Malabar Hill Constituency is one of the most sought-after seats, given the region's socio-economic and political influence. The seat, however, often sees a significantly low voter turnout. The constituency falls in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The seat has some other high-profile voters, including Shaktikanta Das, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra and more.

The results for the election will be declared on November 23.

