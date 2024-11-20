 'Splashdown Confirmed': Elon Musk's SpaceX's Completes Sixth Flight Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Splashdown Confirmed': Elon Musk's SpaceX's Completes Sixth Flight Test

'Splashdown Confirmed': Elon Musk's SpaceX's Completes Sixth Flight Test

SpaceX posted the update on X and exclaimed, "Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting sixth flight test of Starship!"

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX is in full force with its expedition plans. The space exploration company recently completed its sixth flight test of its coveted Starship spacecraft. The previous, which was also the fifth launch was conducted in October.

Lift Off From Texas

The mission that took off was primarily intended to propel the Starship out of the lower atmosphere on a suborbital flight. After that, it would re-enter over the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, the Super Heavy booster carried out the return-to-launch-site mid-air capture, or, as it turned out, a safe ocean splashdown.

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET December 2024 Registration Begins: Apply At ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET December 2024 Registration Begins: Apply At ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Casts His Vote In Baramati, Says Maha Yuti Alliance Will Win
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Casts His Vote In Baramati, Says Maha Yuti Alliance Will Win
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Casts His Vote In Nagpur, Urges Citizens To Fulfill Their Duty
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Casts His Vote In Nagpur, Urges Citizens To Fulfill Their Duty
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ready For Debate With Any BJP Representative,' Says Supriya Sule Over 'Bitcoin Scam' Allegations
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ready For Debate With Any BJP Representative,' Says Supriya Sule Over 'Bitcoin Scam' Allegations
Read Also
'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As...
article-image

Donald Trump At The Launch

Another important aspect of this particular launch was the presence of President-elect Donald Trump. Trump was in Texas to watch the launch and recovery.

Donald Trump even took to X to share the news of his presence. Trump said, "I’m heading to the Great State of Texas to watch the launch of the largest object ever to be elevated, not only to Space but simply by lifting off the ground. Good luck to @ElonMusk and the Great Patriots involved in this incredible project!"

Read Also
Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy Hiring For Department Of Government Efficiency: '80 Hours A Week With...
article-image

Splashdown In The Ocean

In a more cinematic end to the mission, the flight culminated the mission with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX posted the update on X and exclaimed, "Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting sixth flight test of Starship!"

Company boss Elon Musk also took to X, lauding the success of the mission. He added, "Successful ocean landing of Starship!

We will do one more ocean landing of the ship. If that goes well, then SpaceX will attempt to catch the ship with the tower."

Apart from these tests, SpaceX also made headlines earlier this year when its Polaris Dawn mission with non-professional astronauts made it to space to conduct the first ever 'private' or commercial 'Spacewalk', something that was only done by international, governmental space organisations before.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Splashdown Confirmed': Elon Musk's SpaceX's Completes Sixth Flight Test

'Splashdown Confirmed': Elon Musk's SpaceX's Completes Sixth Flight Test

Nifty, Sensex Closed Today On Account Of Maharashtra Elections, FPIs Sold Equities Of ₹3,411.73...

Nifty, Sensex Closed Today On Account Of Maharashtra Elections, FPIs Sold Equities Of ₹3,411.73...

Trump Taps Financial Services Company CEO As Commerce Secretary

Trump Taps Financial Services Company CEO As Commerce Secretary

Redefined Jaguar: Fresh Brand Identity Unveiled Before Electric GT Concept

Redefined Jaguar: Fresh Brand Identity Unveiled Before Electric GT Concept

CCI Says 'No Inherent Conflict Or Repugnancy' Between Competition, Data Protection Laws

CCI Says 'No Inherent Conflict Or Repugnancy' Between Competition, Data Protection Laws