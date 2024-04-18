Vote & Vault: Banks To Remain Shut Tomorrow In THESE Key Cities For Phase 1 Of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Banks To Remain Shut Tomorrow In THESE Key Cities For Phase 1 Of Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Representative Image/Canva

India's democratic fervor reaches a crescendo as the nation gears up for the commencement of 18th Lok Sabha election, with the first phase set to kick off on April 19th, tomorrow.

With anticipation soaring, the phase 1 polling will cover voters in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories prepared to exercise their democratic right, marking the beginning of an importance electoral journey that will shape the nation's political landscape.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, scheduled by the Election Commission of India, are slated to take place across seven phases spanning from April 19 to June 1. Following this, the results are set to be announced on June 4.

Furthermore, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024, many banks will remain closed in their respective cities on the day of the election. In addition, several states have already declared either paid or public holidays for residents on voting day, to encourage maximum voter participation in the democratic process.

Bank Closures: Key Cities

Ahead of the voting day on April 19, 2024, banks in several key cities will remain closed to facilitate the electoral process.

Citizens residing in Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Nagpur, and Shillong will be affected by the bank closures on April 19.

This decision comes in light of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024, as well as the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2024 and the Bye-Election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Vilavancode Constituency in Kanniyakumari District.

Phase 1 Lok Sabha elections on April 19th

Across a mosaic of states and Union Territories, in this phase 1, voters in 21 regions, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, will exercise their constitutional right to vote.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not yet declared a bank holiday for all these states apart from those listed above, regarding banking operations on April 19, 2024.