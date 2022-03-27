Vodafone Idea shareholders approve Rs 14,500 cr fundraise proposal

Shareholders of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) have approved a proposal to raise ₹ 14,500 crore, the debt-ridden telecom operator said in a filing on Saturday.

Shareholders approved the proposal at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Saturday, the filing said.

VIL had placed special resolution of issue of equity shares worth ₹ 4,500 crore to the group firms of promoters Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group for transaction at the EGM.

As part of its fundraising, VIL had also sought shareholders' approval to raise ₹ 10,000 crore through sale of equity or through a mix of American depository receipts (ADRs), global depository receipts (GDRs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

Promoter firm Vodafone plans to infuse up to ₹ 3,375 crore into debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Limited. Besides, Aditya Birla Group plans to pump in up to ₹ 1,125 crore.

Vodafone's group firm Euro Pacific Securities and Prime Metals will subscribe to 253.75 crore equity shares. This will be 75 per cent of the total equity shares to be issued by the company on preferential basis, indicating a contribution of around ₹ 3,374.9 crore from the British telecom major.

Aditya Birla Group firm Oriana Investments Pte will subscribe to 84.58 crore equity shares which is about 25 per cent of the preferential shares of VIL as part of the fund raise, implying a contribution of ₹ 1,125 crore.

Currently, Birlas own more than 27 per cent stake in VIL while Vodafone Plc holds over 44 per cent shareholding in VIL.

VIL sought shareholders' nod to increase the authorised share capital to ₹ 75,000 crore, divided into 7,000 crore equity shares of ₹ 10 each and 500 crore preference share of ₹ 10 each.

