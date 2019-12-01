Vodafone Idea increases tariff from December 3 to cover AGR costs

Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced new prepaid tariffs for its prepaid products and services.

Vodafone Idea had stated that it would increase its tariff from December 1. The announcement has come on the backdrop of its highest quarterly loss of Rs 50,922 crore amid an adverse Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

In its combo plans of Rs 49, there is Rs 38 Talktime, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff, 28 days validity. In Plan Rs 79, Rs 64 Talktime, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff, 28 days validity.

In Unlimited Packs, (28 days validity), there are -- Rs 149 Plan with Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS, 28 days validity, In Rs 249 Plan -- Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity. In Rs 299 Plan -- Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity and Rs 399 Plan, there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 3 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity.