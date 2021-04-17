VIT-AP & AKS IAS Academy sign MoU

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between VIT-AP University and AKS IAS Academy was held at VIT-AP University’s Admin.Office at Hyderabad on Thursday, 15th April, 2021. Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT–AP University after signing the MoU with AKS IAS Academy said that “this collaboration of VIT-AP and AKS IAS Academy will be beneficial to students who are looking for a career based graduation programme from us. Along with the Dual Degree of BA & MA in Public Services students will be trained for IAS preparation, so that they are ready for the civil services and allied positions by the time they graduate from VIT-AP.” He also emphasized on the need of building a pool of bureaucrats who can lead the nation in the coming years, as the thought behind beginning the Programme of Dual Degree with integrated IAS training. Enthusiastic students now need not travel far for the best IAS training, as VIT-AP in collaboration with AKS IAS academy will offer the best training for one to excel in the Administrative field.