Visual-based assessment platform PMaps secures Rs 5 cr Series A round led by IAN, Lets Venture

PMaps- visual-based candidate assessment platform to improve hiring outcomes has recently raised Rs 5 crores in a Series A funding round led by Indian Angel Network and Lets Venture.

The funding round will facilitate the company’s GTM initiatives aimed at accelerating customer acquisition and strengthening key partnerships.

PMaps’ vision of making hiring inclusive, faster and better was the driving force behind the investment.

PMaps’ scientifically-backed and user-oriented visual-based candidate assessment harnesses the power of data and human sciences to meet the needs of the modern employer, it said in a press statement.

Founded in 2015, PMaps leverages modern capabilities of psychological science, data analytics and information technology to provide its customers with a frictionless user experience with remote accessibility. With a blended delivery platform that enables hiring through the web, desktop and mobile applications along with API integration, the tech-enabled platform helps companies hire anytime, anywhere. Through its smart online invigilation, PMaps Invigilator, the visual-based assessment also brings down hiring time and costs, it said.

Tarvinder Kaur, Co-Founder and CEO of PMaps, commented, “Considering the influx of applications recruiters receive these days, PMaps visual-based assessment is the need of the hour as it measures candidate competence in less than 11 minutes.”

Commenting on the performance of the visual-based assessment platform, Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Capital and Lead Investor said, “PMaps effective visual-based assessments offer a unique way of assessing freshers. I have realised that attrition control and ability to prevent midshires is the biggest value drivers for any business that require mass hiring, say Financial services and Hospitality and that’s where PMaps excels.”