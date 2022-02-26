Vistara announces transfer fest for Club Vistara members

Vistara today announced transfer fest for members of its frequent flyer program – Club Vistara (CV).

The limited period offer, valid from February 26-March 16, 2022 (inclusive of both dates), will give members the opportunity to earn up to 8,00,000 bonus CV points when transferring bank/ hotel reward points from eligible Points-Transfer Partners to Club Vistara, the airline said in a statement.

The points transfer fest enables Club Vistara Members to redeem accumulated CV Points for Award Flights with Vistara and its partner airlines.

How it works

A member can redeem up to 8,00,000 bonus CV points to avail any of the following and more. Delhi-Paris or Delhi-Frankfurt round trip Vistara Business class flight tickets for a family of three. Or Delhi-Paris or Delhi-Frankfurt round trip Vistara upgrade from Economy class flight ticket to Business class flight ticket for a family of four. Or three free Delhi-Las Vegas Economy class flight tickets with partner airlines.

Biggest points transfer campaign, says Vistara

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said “We are delighted to launch the biggest points transfer campaign for our Club Vistara members. This fest is a recognition as well as expression of our gratitude to our loyal customers for their integral contribution towards our journey in the last seven years.”

The bonus CV Points will be offered based on the slabs as shown below:

Club Vistara eligible points transfer partner programs include American Express Membership Rewards®, Axis eDGE Rewards, Club ITC Green Points Program, HDFC Rewards Program, IndusInd Bank Rewards Program, Standard Chartered UAE 360° Rewards Program, YES BANK Credit Card Rewards, FAB Miles Program, AU Bank Rewardz

Club Vistara's frequent flyer program that offers four tiers of membership – CV Base, CV Silver, CV Gold, and CV Platinum. Club Vistara members can also earn and redeem CV Points when travelling on partner airlines such as Air Canada, Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, United Airlines and Lufthansa, it said in a statement.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:16 AM IST