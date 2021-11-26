Vistara announces resumption of flights to Singapore

Vistara, full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, will be resuming flights between Singapore and Mumbai starting 29 November 2021.

The flights will be operated under Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) that allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore for fully vaccinated travellers. Vistara will operate its Airbus A320neo/A321neo, five times a week between the two cities.

All-inclusive, round-trip fares between Mumbai and Singapore are as follows:

Bookings for these flights are open on all channels including the Vistara website, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Vistara’s A321neo offers a three-cabin class configuration, world-class interiors and features that offer an unmatched travel experience. All seats feature 4-way adjustable headrests and movable armrests for a genuinely comfortable journey.

The aircraft also includes seat-back entertainment and in-seat power/USB Charging Ports in every seat. It’s state-of-the-art In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system features a content-rich multimedia library that total up to 700 hours of content, a superior map experience with 3D flight path map and flight tracker.

Onboard it’s A321neo, Vistara also offers in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity, free-of-cost, allowing passengers to stay connected and browse the internet while travelling.

