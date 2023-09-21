Visionary Rakesh Nangia, Honored With Professional Icon Award On ICAI's 75th Foundation Day

Rakesh Nangia, the distinguished Founder and Managing Partner of Nangia & Co LLP, (India’s leading Chartered accountancy firm) honored as Pride of the Profession and bestowed with the esteemed “Professional Icon Award” during the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) 75th Foundation Day event.

This remarkable recognition was bestowed upon him by General Gurmit Singh, the Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand, in acknowledgement of his outstanding contributions and extraordinary achievements in the field of chartered accountancy.

Rakesh Nangia embarked on his remarkable journey with a vision and unwavering determination to create something extraordinary. In 1984, he took his first entrepreneurial step as a Chartered Accountant, establishing Nangia & Co. LLP in his hometown of Dehradun, India, with a modest initial capital of INR 2 lakhs. From these humble beginnings, the firm has evolved into a formidable force in the industry, boasting a workforce of over 1,000+ professionals strategically positioned across various locations throughout India.

A Visionary's Beginnings

CA Rakesh Nangia's accolade as a "Professional Icon" underscores his exceptional leadership, innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to the field of chartered accounting. Over the years, he has consistently demonstrated his dedication to excellence and has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the accounting profession in India. His visionary approach has not only fostered the growth of Nangia & Co LLP but has also left an indelible mark on the entire accounting community, inspiring future generations of chartered accountants to reach new heights of achievement.

Read Also Government Hikes Windfall Tax On Domestic Crude, Reduces Levy On Export Of Diesel

This prestigious award serves as a testament to CA Rakesh Nangia's profound impact on the field and recognizes his legacy as a visionary leader and trailblazer in the world of chartered accounting. His journey from modest beginnings to becoming a revered "Professional Icon" is an inspiring example of determination, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence in the realm of professional services.

Thriving Under Leadership

The firm has not only prospered but excelled under the innovative leadership of Mr. Rakesh Nangia, working as a loyal partner to some of India's leading corporate empires and Fortune 500 businesses. Its strong domestic presence includes Noida, New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Dehradun, and Pune, and is led by a devoted team of more than 40 experienced leaders.

Beyond Accounting: Shaping Futures

He has influenced matters relating to FDI policy, International Tax, Cross-border tax structuring, Tax policy advocacy, Entry-level strategy, Mergers and acquisitions, Cybersecurity, and Risk advisory for clients. He has been playing a vital role in representing India Inc. as well as foreign companies doing business in India before the tax and regulatory authorities of India.

Awards and Leadership Roles:

Mr. Rakesh Nangia has achieved numerous noteworthy accolades throughout his career, further solidifying his reputation as a prominent figure in the field of chartered accounting and business leadership. Some of his notable accomplishments and leadership roles include:

1. Economic Times Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year 2021: Mr. Nangia was honoured with the prestigious "Economic Times Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year" award in 2021, recognizing his exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship and business.

2. Top Tax Leader in India (International Tax Review, UK): His recognition as the "Top Tax Leader" in India by the International Tax Review, a renowned publication based in the United Kingdom, underscores his expertise in the field of taxation on a global scale.

3. President of the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber: Served as the President of the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber reflects Mr. Nangia's commitment to fostering economic and trade relations between India and Canada.

Read Also Mahindra Fined By Hyderabad Commercial Tax Department For Not Reversing VAT ITC

4. Board Member of Major Indian Telecom Businesses: Mr. Nangia's involvement as a board member in major Indian telecom businesses demonstrates his active participation in the strategic decision-making processes of these influential organizations.

5. Leadership Roles in Leading Organizations: In addition to his involvement in the telecom sector, Mr. Nangia's presence on the boards of other leading organizations further underscores his extensive leadership roles in various sectors of the Indian business community.

Steering Towards the Future:

Mr. Nangia's forward-looking vision and commitment to excellence continue to drive his endeavors. His recognition as the "Tax Transformational Leader of the Year 2020" by Achromic Point highlights his pioneering role in transforming the tax landscape in India. He consistently represents both Indian and foreign firms in dealings with tax and regulatory authorities, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the financial community.

A Commitment to Community:

Nangia & Co LLP is not just known for its professional brilliance but also for its deep commitment to social responsibility. The firm actively engages in charitable initiatives, supporting endeavours related to children's education, economically disadvantaged families, individuals with physical challenges, and adolescent health and education. This commitment to community development reflects Mr. Nangia's dedication to making a positive impact beyond the business world.

Charting a Bright Future:

As Nangia & Co LLP shapes its path forward, it does so with a clear focus on expanding its client base, diversifying into new business verticals, exploring emerging geographical markets, and reinforcing its resources. With Mr. Rakesh Nangia's leadership at the helm, this esteemed organization is poised for an even more promising future, marked by an unswerving commitment to excellence, innovation, and a passionate dedication to giving back to society. Under his guidance, Nangia & Co LLP is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and make meaningful contributions to the business and social landscape of India and beyond.

Read Also SpiceJet Completes Payment of US Dollar 1.5 Million To Credit Suisse

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)