Government Hikes Windfall Tax On Domestic Crude, Reduces Levy On Export Of Diesel | File

In a bid to maintain equilibrium in the domestic and international fuel markets, the Central Government announced a hike in windfall gains tax on domestically-produced crude oil to Rs 10,000, effective from Saturday. The government also cut diesel exports to Rs 5.50 per liter

As per the Gazette of India, the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, issued two notifications, amending previous taxation rates. According to the notifications, the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production has been increased significantly, while levies on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and diesel have been reduced.

A tax levied on an unforeseen or unexpectedly large profit is called windfall tax.

The windfall tax on domestic crude oil production has been raised from Rs 6,700 per ton to Rs 10,000 per ton. This move aims to capture a larger portion of profits from the surging crude oil prices, providing additional revenue for the government.

Tax on export of diesel reduced

The tax on the export of diesel has been reduced from Rs 6 per liter to Rs 5.50 per liter. This adjustment is aimed at boosting the export of diesel, potentially increasing revenue from international sales.

ATF

The windfall tax on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been decreased from Rs 4 per liter to Rs 3.50 per liter. This reduction is expected to make Indian ATF exports more competitive in the international market.

These changes come as India navigates the complexities of fluctuating global oil prices and aims to strike a balance between reaping benefits from high crude oil prices and ensuring competitiveness in the international fuel market.

The notifications, No. 30/2023-Central Excise and No. 31/2023-Central Excise, issued by the Ministry of Finance, will come into effect on September 16, 2023.

The government expects these tax adjustments to have a positive impact on the nation's fiscal health and its position in the global fuel market.

These amendments follow a series of recent changes in the taxation structure for petroleum products and are part of the government's efforts to adapt to the evolving economic landscape and maintain stability in the energy sector.

